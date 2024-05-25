Hillary Clinton Blames Sexism for 2016 Loss: Donald Trump Won Because He Is A Man

Hillary Clinton blamed the fact that female voters abandoned her as her 2016 presidential campaign came to a close on her not being “perfect” in a recent interview.

“They left me because they just couldn’t take a risk on me because, as a woman, I’m supposed to be perfect,” the former secretary of state told the New York Times in an interview conducted in February and published Saturday.

She went on to argue that female voters took a “risk” on former President Donald Trump because he is a man.

“They were willing to take a risk on [Trump] — who had a long list of, let’s call them flaws, to illustrate his imperfection — because he was a man, and they could envision a man as president and commander-in-chief.”

The former first lady also criticized fellow Democrats for not cementing abortion rights before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

“We didn’t take it seriously, and we didn’t understand the threat,” Clinton said. “Most Democrats, most Americans, did not realize we are in an existential struggle for the future of this country.”

“We could have done more to fight,” she added, likening the struggle for abortion access to women’s rights.

“Authoritarians, whether they be political or religious based, always go after women. It’s just written in the history, and that’s what will happen in this country.”

