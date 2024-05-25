Walmart is getting skewered on social media after unveiling its “Pride Always” collection prior to what society has deemed “pride month” in June, as shoppers express disappointment, irritation, and disgust.

“Not just a slogan. #PrideAlways is a reminder to lead with love,” Walmart wrote in the caption of the post, which features a video of the creators behind this year’s collection talking about some of their favorite pieces of its LGBTQIA2S+ apparel:

“So tired of this nonsense. If anyone should have a month of honor it should we for our soldiers, our nurses and police officers. People who actually are making a difference in this world,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Why do we have to care about someone’s sexuality?” another asked as someone else concluded that Walmart “didn’t learn” from the mistakes of Target and Bud Light.

“Walmart and Pride whatever it is, I hate all this because you glorify everything in this world except what God has created to be from the beginning, which is a family, man married to a woman and their children!!” another said, expressing disgust that the core family unit is seemingly never celebrated.

“Why don’t you give a true family unit a special month???” the user continued, questioning why the LGBTQ agenda must be “glorified” for an entire month.

“So Walmart is woke now? How long before you’re selling Palestinian Flags and abortion kits? Totally ridiculous,” another lamented.

“Gross. Pretty much all of this will end up on the clearance aisle,” another said as negative comments poured in the post.

“WOW WALMART. WHAT DON’T YOU CELEBRATE VETERANS ” one said as another deemed the collection “nonsense.”

“No one needs a month of this,” they said as another asked, “Why is this in my feed. I don’t want to [be] forced to accept your lifestyle.”

“A whole month. Yall [sic] are SO oppressed,” another mocked.

The backlash comes ahead of June, when many retailers — and the Biden administration — attempt to force the celebration of the LGBTQIA2S+ lifestyle. While some retailers, such as Target, are reportedly pulling back this year, that does not appear to be the case with Walmart and others.

