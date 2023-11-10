Big 10 to Ban Jim Harbaugh from Sideline Coaching for the Remainder of the Regular Season

The Big 10 plans to ban Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh from coaching on the sidelines for the remainder of the 2023 regular season, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The punishment comes amid an ongoing investigation into an elaborate in-person, same-season sign-stealing scheme in which Michigan assistants and analysts would attend the games of teams on the Wolverine’s schedule with the intent of stealing their future opponent’s signs.

The NCAA prohibits in-person scouting of opponents in the same season.

The Big 10 made the punishment official shortly after Thamel’s initial report.

“Michigan has three games left in the regular season: Saturday at No. 10 Penn State, next week at Maryland and the finale against No. 1 Ohio State,” Pro Football Talk reports. “Those are the three games Harbaugh would miss. If Michigan wins those three games, it would be in the Big Ten Championship Game, followed by the College Football Playoff. Harbaugh would apparently be allowed to return for those games.”

Under the punishment, Harbaugh would still be able to take part in all preparations during the week, including practices.

The NCAA investigation into Harbaugh and the sign-stealing scheme run by recently resigned assistant Connor Stalions remains ongoing. Any discipline meted out by the NCAA would likely carry much more severe consequences for the program, but the NCAA likely wouldn’t act until next year.