‘F*ck You’: Dana White Says He Cursed UFC Sponsor Who Demanded He Remove Pro-Trump Video from Social Media

UFC boss Dana White revealed on Tuesday that a sponsor once tried to force him to remove a pro-Donald Trump video from his personal social media. The request apparently did not go well for the sponsor.

White made his revelation on Episode 470 of Theo Von’s This Past Weekend on November 14, where he related the shocking story, TMZ noted.

Dana White is not the guy to try and tell what to do. And it seems his sponsors may have finally learned that lesson after at least one of them attempted to make White dump a pro-Trump video.

“I posted a video for Trump. Right? On my personal social media, and one of our big sponsors called and said, ‘Take that down.’ Know what I said? ‘Go f*** yourself,” White exclaimed.

“You vote for whoever you wanna vote for, and I’ll vote for whoever I want to vote for.’ That’s how this works,” he added.

“I don’t even care who you vote for. It’s none of my fucking business. But fuck you. Don’t ever fucking call me and tell me who to vote for!” White added.

NEW: UFC’s Dana White says he told a big sponsor to “go f*** yourself” after they told him to delete a social media post that he shared of Donald Trump. Amazing 🔥🔥🔥 “One of our big sponsors called and said, take that down.” “I said, go f*** yourself. You vote for whoever… pic.twitter.com/Ay9yqmmyXh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 14, 2023

White has been a Trump stalwart and is clearly not the guy to tell what to do.

