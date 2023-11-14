‘F*ck You’: Dana White Says He Cursed UFC Sponsor Who Demanded He Remove Pro-Trump Video from Social Media

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - FEBRUARY 20: Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White greets President Donald Trump on stage during a Keep America Great rally on February 20, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Cory Gardner, a first-term Republican up for reelection this year, joined Trump …
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

UFC boss Dana White revealed on Tuesday that a sponsor once tried to force him to remove a pro-Donald Trump video from his personal social media. The request apparently did not go well for the sponsor.

White made his revelation on Episode 470 of Theo Von’s This Past Weekend on November 14, where he related the shocking story, TMZ noted.

Dana White is not the guy to try and tell what to do. And it seems his sponsors may have finally learned that lesson after at least one of them attempted to make White dump a pro-Trump video.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, UFC president Dana White, and Kid Rock pose fora photo during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023, in New York City. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“I posted a video for Trump. Right? On my personal social media, and one of our big sponsors called and said, ‘Take that down.’ Know what I said? ‘Go f*** yourself,” White exclaimed.

“You vote for whoever you wanna vote for, and I’ll vote for whoever I want to vote for.’ That’s how this works,” he added.

“I don’t even care who you vote for. It’s none of my fucking business. But fuck you. Don’t ever fucking call me and tell me who to vote for!” White added.

White has been a Trump stalwart and is clearly not the guy to tell what to do.

