Golf influencer Paige Spiranac is taking potshots from some who think she crossed the line after posting a photo of herself standing on the green wearing a skirt that seems inadequate to cover her rear end and featuring a suggestive caption.

Spiranac, who has become a leading Instagram presenter with nearly four million followers, regularly posts racy images of cropped tops showing off her ample attributes, tight pants, shorts, and other revealing outfits. But many feel she simply went too far with her post from Friday.

In the glamour shot, she wears a skin-tight white top that bares her midriff and a skirt that reveals some of her backside. She stands with a raised leg and holds the flagstick on a putting green.

She captioned the image, “Do you like to leave the pin in or pull out?”

Some fans in the comments criticized the model for being a bit too daring.

Spiranac took to her X account to respond to the critics, saying she considers the photo “quite tame.”

“It’s amazing the outrage this outfit is causing on Instagram. It’s just a little cheeky or booty cleavage, as I like to say lol. I think it’s quite tame, and this picture is cute. Thoughts?” she posted.

It seems unlikely that Spiranac will be removing the image.

She has plenty more where that came from, too:

