UFC Chief Dana White Blasts Peloton for Pulling Ads Over RFK Jr. Interview

UFC boss Dana White was flabbergasted that the Peloton exercise bike company demanded that its ads be pulled from a podcast that featured an interview with presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Comedian Theo Von evoked the fight game chief’s outraged response after relating how Peloton had contacted the podcast about pulling advertising from a show from two years ago, Fox News reported.

White found the company’s demands absurd and had harsh words for them.

“Peloton, what do they sell, fucking… stationary bikes? Peloton sells stationary bikes, and they’ve got a problem with Robert fucking Kennedy,” a shocked White said.

“Fuck you, Peloton! Who the fuck are they? Are you fucking kidding me?” the UFC president railed. “Fucking Peloton, calling, bitching about Robert Kennedy.”

The whole incident caused White to pledge to remove any Peloton equipment from his gym.

“We’re getting rid of the Pelotons,” White exclaimed. “Pelotons are out of the gym.”

“It’s fucking 8 o’clock at night on a Friday or something, and they made us go take an older episode down because of something he said recently in the news,” Von explained.

Both Von and White then went on an extended attack on Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy and his liberal values and accused him of “arrogance.”

Fox contacted Peloton, and a company spokesperson told the outlet that they had their ads pulled from the show because its content violated Peloton’s “brand safety guidelines” that restrict the company from placing ads on “political content.”

The spokesperson added that the policy restricts ads from appearing in “proximity” to “drug and alcohol use, vulgar language, inappropriate things, crude humor, sexual themes, political issues, racial issues.”

Fox News then asked why Peloton endorses Black Lives Matter if they are against “politics” and “racial ” issues. They replied that they support “equity.”

“So, we’re talking about the difference in a statement relative to the belief of the company, the values of the company, and a marketing advertising spend,” the company added.

So, clearly, their definition of “politics” and “racial” issues is relative to the left-wing “values” the company supports.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston