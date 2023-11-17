WATCH: Boston College’s Khari Johnson Ejected After Vicious Targeting Penalty

Great debates have swirled over what exactly constitutes targeting in today’s college football rules structure. Well, Boston College’s Khari Johnson has provided the answer.

In an ACC contest against rival Pittsburgh on Thursday night, Johnson launched himself at the head and neck area of Pitt receiver Malcolm Epps in what will no doubt be used in future instructional videos as a textbook example of what not to do.

And as expected, targeting was confirmed and Johnson was ejected. pic.twitter.com/3eL31jWFOR — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 17, 2023

Johnson was ejected from the game.

Epps was thankfully not seriously injured on the play. Johnson was probably in diapers the last time a hit like that was legal. Should he do anything like that again, he would be lucky to suit up again in any kind of gear.

Pittsburgh won the game 24-16.