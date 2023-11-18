VIDEO: Israeli, Polish Soccer Teams Hold Moment of Silence After Kickoff in Defiance of UEFA Refusal to Honor 10/7 Victims

Players from the Israeli and Polish U-21 soccer teams observed a minute of silence after the beginning of their game on Friday in defiance of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) refusal to hold an official moment of silence to pay respect to the victims of 10/7 Hamas attacks on Israel.
All players stood in their formational sets but did not move once the opening whistle blew. Instead, players from both teams stood in silence for the entire opening minute of the game.
UEFA refused to organize a minute of silence before the start of the match between #Israel and Poland (under-21 team). In response, the two teams decided not to play the first minute of the match and observe a minute of silence in homage to the victims of #7October pic.twitter.com/wcwojTDBUy
— Michael Weingardt (@Michael_Wgd) November 17, 2023
X users praised both teams for their show of respect and willingness to defy UEFA.
Thank you to the players for having morality
— FanofJohnAdams (@John_Adams_USA) November 17, 2023
Thank you Poland team and players. Shame on UEFA
— Anat Errell (@aerrell) November 17, 2023
I am impressed!
The players saved the moment, ruined by the authorities.
Thank you!!
— ruediger drischel (@RudyDrischel) November 18, 2023
Israel lost the game 2-1. But no one really lost.
