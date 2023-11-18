VIDEO: Israeli, Polish Soccer Teams Hold Moment of Silence After Kickoff in Defiance of UEFA Refusal to Honor 10/7 Victims

Dylan Gwinn

Players from the Israeli and Polish U-21 soccer teams observed a minute of silence after the beginning of their game on Friday in defiance of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) refusal to hold an official moment of silence to pay respect to the victims of 10/7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

All players stood in their formational sets but did not move once the opening whistle blew. Instead, players from both teams stood in silence for the entire opening minute of the game.

X users praised both teams for their show of respect and willingness to defy UEFA.

Israel lost the game 2-1. But no one really lost.

