UFC Boss Dana White Rips the Media as ‘Dumbest, Know Nothing, Do Nothing, F***ing Built Nothing Mother F***ers On Planet Earth’

During an appearance on Barstool’s Bussin’ With The Boys podcast in Tuesday, UFC president Dana White ripped into the media, calling them the most useless people on the planet.

White has never been a fan of the media, but during this extended blast, he left no doubt about where he stands.

During one segment, for instance, White noted that he had been told he would fail by every media outlet, yet he had succeeded beyond his wildest dreams. He noted that if the media says something will fail, you can bet it is a good idea.

“If the media tells you, you’ve got something that’s gonna fail, it’s definitely gonna fucking win,” he said.

He went on to rip the media as “know nothing, do nothing” idiots.

.@danawhite has spent a large part of his career being told he will fail but that never stopped him “If the media tells you, you have some thing that’s gonna fail, it’s definitely gonna f*cking win” Download New Episode Here ⬇️ https://t.co/4iBSSmOjBI pic.twitter.com/DBuA60nTO8 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) November 21, 2023

He continued his rant, saying, “The media are the dumbest, know nothing, do nothing, never fucking built nothing motherfuckers on planet earth.”

“So, when they say it isn’t going to work, you’ve got a fucking home run, man. You know what I mean? Jump in and grind,” he added.

“Think about who these people are. When you really think about the media, who are they? Where did they come from? Why does their opinion matter? What have they ever done? What have they ever created?” he asked.

“What have they ever built? Who’s ever depended on a paycheck from the media? Nobody. They are a bunch of fucking zeroes that sit around and write stories about people who are actually doing shit,” White concluded.

This is far from the first time White has gone to war against the media.

During the pandemic in September of 2022, he also ripped the media for sitting back and criticizing while doing nothing useful for America.

“Nobody depends on them for a paycheck. But all they do is sit back and criticize [that] I’m going to kill people, and I care more about money than I do human life — I heard it all. And The New York Times, as you can imagine, was blasting me daily,” he said, according to Fox News.

White was ripping the media for attacking him for continuing his fight business by moving it to a private island when Las Vegas and many other U.S. cities and states shut down their business sector in a mistaken belief that shutdowns would slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“These guys [in the media] had nothing to worry about. They were writing horror stories every day, and they were all working,” he noted.

