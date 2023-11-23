REPORT: Jim Harbaugh to Receive Credit for Wins Despite Suspension

Suspended Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh keeps winning despite his suspension. How does he do that? He does that because Michigan keeps crediting him with wins even though he’s not on the sidelines.

For the last two weeks, Harbaugh has not coached Michigan on the sidelines because he’s serving a three-game suspension in connection with a sign-stealing scheme run by former Michigan assistant Connor Stalions.

Both games were victories for Michigan, and Michigan was able to give Harbaugh the credit for both because the punishment was not imposed by the NCAA, CBS reports.

Oddly, Michigan did not give Harbaugh credit for the first three wins of the season, which Harbaugh also missed due to suspension. Harbaugh had planned to contest the three-game ban but ultimately relented last week, allowing the Big 10 to close their investigation.

The sign-stealing scandal has already led to a major shake-up at Michigan. Not only has Harbaugh missed the last three games. But Connor Stalions resigned from the program two weeks ago, and linebackers coach Chris Partridge was fired last week for helping to cover up the scheme.

Sherrone Moore has served as acting head coach in the interim.

Harbaugh will not be on the sidelines when Michigan faces arch-rival Ohio State on Saturday but will be eligible to return for the postseason.