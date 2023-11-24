South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Invites Deion Sanders to Mount Rushmore After He Admitted Not Knowing Where the Monument Is

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) invited Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders to visit Mount Rushmore after the coach admitted in a recent press conference that he thought the national monument was in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, Sanders talked about those “little four heads” on the mountain in “California” before being corrected by folks in the room that he meant Mount Rushmore and that the mountain was in South Dakota, not L.A.

“My expectations are out of the darn park. You gotta understand. C’mon, man. What’s those little four heads that’s in California? What they call those? The people’s faces engraved…. [reporter says: “Mount Rushmore?”]… I sat up there,” he exclaimed.

This June 1995 photo shows Mt. Rushmore, in Keystone, South Dakota. Sculptor Gutzon Borglum started work on Mt. Rushmore on 10 Aug 1927 and continued for 14 years, but only 6.5 years were actually spent sculpting due to harsh weather delays. (AFP PHOTO/KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

Sanders was confused, though, when people began laughing. And then, someone let him know that Mount Rushmore was in South Dakota.

“It’s in where? I thought it was in L.A. all this time! Wow, my geography. That’s the Hollywood thing? I’m sorry,” Sanders said, laughing. “Thank you for educating me. Jesus, South Dakota.”

On the tail of that debacle, Gov. Noem has invited to the coach.

“If @DeionSanders needs to see Mount Rushmore, we’d love to show him. Bring the whole @CUBuffsFootball team — we have buffalo herds of our own just a short ways away! Bring Ralphie, he’ll love Custer State Park,” Noem wrote on X.

Sanders may have some time for travel on his hands since his team did not win enough games to be eligible to play in the postseason.

