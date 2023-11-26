WATCH: Washington Gives Their Kicker a Scholarship After Game-Winning Field Goal

Millions of people worldwide had a great day on Saturday. It’s doubtful many of them had a better day than Washington kicker Grady Gross.

Following Washington’s 24-21 victory over archrival Washington State in the Apple Cup, a victory delivered via a game-winning kick off the foot of Gross, Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer did far more than say thank you to his kicker.

He gave him a scholarship.

“It’s Thanksgiving weekend. I’m thankful for Grady Gross,” DeBoer said. “And you know what I hope Grady Gross is thankful for? The scholarship he’s earned.”

Hit the game-winning field goal, got a scholarship What a moment for Grady Grosspic.twitter.com/QWiyy5M0aq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 26, 2023

Gross’ game-winner was far from a sure thing. The scholarship athlete missed a kick against Oregon State last week and another against Utah two weeks ago. Still, Gross approached the biggest moment in his college career with confidence.

“I felt fine,” Gross said of his approach before the kick. “It’s going to be in the back of your mind, but you just have to know that every kick is a different entity. So if you can make the next one, it’s just as good as the first one.

“I’m happy to do a little bit of something for all the big things that the rest of the team has done.”

Washington, as a team, has done quite a bit this year. The Huskies are 12-0 and have earned a spot in the Pac-12 championship game, where they will face rival Oregon in a rematch of a tremendous game between the two teams earlier in the year, a game the Huskies won.

Washington is also ranked #4 in the country, and should they beat Oregon again, they will have reserved a spot in this year’s College Football Playoff.