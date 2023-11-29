‘There’s No Respect for the Police, No Respect for the Military’: UFC Boss Dana White Calls Out Unpatriotic Americans

UFC boss Dana White went off on young people who disrespect America and slammed those who keep claiming they will move away if Republicans win.

As our government-run schools continue to churn out children who have been trained that the U.S. is not a great country, the level of patriotism in our youth has naturally plummeted. But Dana White is tired of it.

Appearing on the Full Send podcast on Tuesday, White blasted the constant stream of negativity directed at the United States of America.

“If you look at all the sh*t that’s going on in the world right now. If we went to war, there’s no respect for the police anymore. There’s no respect for the military. Our country. Our way of life that we have here,” White insisted.

“You can sit around and nitpick and talk about things that are wrong with the United States. Let me tell you something. I’m going to tell fucking your generation, my generation, everybody’s generation. This is it. So, all these fucking people who are like, ‘Oh God, if President Trump wins I’m leaving the country.’ They all say it. Nobody fucking does it,” he said.

Though never shy to come right out and say his piece, White has been on a roll lately, appearing on podcasts and slamming those he disagrees with.

Early this month, he told an audience that he ripped a sponsor to his face for demanding that he pull one of his pro-Trump messages off Twitter.

He next flamed exercise bike company Peloton after discovering that the company had pulled its advertising from a podcast because they interviewed presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Along with his criticism of the company, White added that he would eliminate all Peloton products from his gym.

🔥 Dana White ABSOLUTELY ROASTS Peloton for Trying to Cancel Robert F. Kennedy Jr "They got a problem with Robert f*cking Kennedy? F*ck you, Peloton!…My guys are going to take the Pelotons out of the gym today. We're getting rid of them. We're going to go throw them in the… pic.twitter.com/JBfRo0j1av — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 14, 2023

Just last week, White told another podcast audience that the media are some of the most useless people on the planet.

He called the media as “know nothing, do nothing” idiots who are “the dumbest, know nothing, do nothing, never fucking built nothing motherfuckers on planet earth.”

.@danawhite has spent a large part of his career being told he will fail but that never stopped him “If the media tells you, you have some thing that’s gonna fail, it’s definitely gonna f*cking win” Download New Episode Here ⬇️ https://t.co/4iBSSmOjBI pic.twitter.com/DBuA60nTO8 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) November 21, 2023

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston