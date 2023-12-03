REPORT: NFL Commish Roger Goodell Wants to Ban the ‘Tush Push’

According to a report, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wants to give the “Brotherly Shove” the old heave-ho.

The play is essentially a schoolyard strategy in which the offense lines up for a quarterback sneak. Except two “pushers” remain behind the quarterback to help push him through. The Eagles have used the play to great success in short-yardage situations, and has become a staple of their offense.

However, a source tells the Athletic’s Diana Russinni, that Roger Goodell wants the play done away with.

As the New York Post reports, Goodell could get his wish given that three members of the NFL’s Competition Committee are NFC East rivals of the Eagles. What’s especially odd – in a copycat league – is that few, if any, other teams have duplicated the “Tush Push” with anything close to the frequency or effect that the Eagles have.

In 2008, when the Dolphins began running the Wildcat, within weeks virtually, every team was featuring some form of Wildcat formation. Maybe if more teams were sharing in the success of the Tush Push, the commissioner wouldn’t feel the need to ban it?

Who knows?

But it looks like the Eagles are going to need a new short-yardage play.