WATCH: NFL Sideline Official Suffers Gruesome Leg Fracture During Saints-Lions Game

A sideline official appears to have suffered a shocking leg fracture during a collision with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, and it was all caught on video.

During Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and the Saints, disaster struck as Kamara was pushed out of bounds by Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes. The push sent Kamara to the turf, but when he did so, he rolled straight into a sideline official, who ended up flying into the air over the contact.

The video of the incident seems to show the official lying on the ground, writhing in pain, and with his leg pointing in a direction it should not be.

WATCH:

Wow… an official in the #Saints vs #Lions game took a hard hit to the leg and is being loaded onto a backboard with a gruesome leg injury. Please use caution before watching…

pic.twitter.com/zVK541gewh — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 3, 2023

It seems pretty clear that the official’s leg took an unfortunate hit.

Many online were shocked.

Holy shit that camera guys leg snapped https://t.co/fDcjEdR8p3 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) December 3, 2023

The game was stopped while the official was tended.

“A member of the chain crew was injured and will not return,” the NFL said in a statement. “The chain crew will operate with one fewer member for the remainder of the game.”

Otherwise, the league has not yet made a statement.

The Lions beat the Saints 33-28, added to their now 10-3. The game left New Orleans at 5-7.

