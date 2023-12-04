Eagles’ Security Chief Facing ‘Significant’ Punishment for Wading in to Break Up Player Scuffle

Philadelphia Eagles’ security chief, “Big Dom” DiSandro, may be facing “significant punishment” for wading in between players during an on-field scuffle on Sunday, sources say.

For some inexplicable reason, DiSandro put hands on 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw when he tried to get between Greenlaw and several Eagles players. This move spurred Greenlaw to throw an arm at the Eagles executive.

The imbroglio caused officials to toss both Greenlaw and DiSandro out of the game.

Why DiSandro, with 25 years with the team and who serves as senior advisor to the general manager/chief security officer, decided to put himself in the middle of the scrum is unknown, as league rules state that only referees are allowed to break up player fights. DiSandro’s job is sideline security, not on-field fights, and like any other sideline employee, he is not allowed to step foot on the field.

But it seems likely there will be trouble for DiSandro coming. A “high-level executive” told Pro Football Talk “there will be significant punishment imposed” on DiSandro for his actions, the New York Post reported.

From the video, Greenlaw started the whole thing off by slamming the Eagles’ DeVonta Smith on Philly’s sideline, earning a penalty.

But DiSandro moved in to push Greenlaw away as several Eagles players began arguing, including Smith. After the push, Greenlaw lashed out at DiSandro by throwing an arm that seemed to connect with DiSandro’s face lightly. The move caused officials to throw Greenlaw out of the game. But they also ejected DiSandro for interfering on the field.

WATCH:

Tempers are flaring between the 49ers and Eagles in Philly. pic.twitter.com/rnylqh4pWY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 3, 2023

The NFL had already warned teams about non-players getting involved in things on the field.

“Earlier this year, the NFL distributed a memo to all teams regarding fighting,” ProFootball Talk’s Mike Florio wrote. “Among other things, the memo says that ‘[m]ore significant accountability measures’ might apply to teams whose players or non-players “join a fight already in progress.”

After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan took a verbal swipe at Dom DiSandro.

“That’s why I tried my hardest not to lose my mind. I hope I didn’t embarrass myself too bad,” he said. “I didn’t get to see it all from where I’m at, but when I started hearing people explain it to me and stuff, I just can’t believe someone uninvolved in a football game can taunt our players like that and put their hands in our guy’s face. .. It was a very frustrating play. I have to watch it to have a true opinion on it. I love how we rallied after.”

"I just can't believe someone not involved in a football game can taunt our players like that, and put their hands in our guy's face." Shanahan gives his thoughts on the Greenlaw incident pic.twitter.com/sMEbjHInBd — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 4, 2023

But he also praised Eagles coach Nick Sirianni for being “awesome” enough to apologize for the whole incident.

“He wasn’t a fan of what happened on the play either. He handled it with total class. It was real cool,” Shanahan added.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston