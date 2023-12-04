VIDEO: Chiefs Safety Bryan Cook Carted Off with Gruesome Ankle Injury

Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook was driven off the field in a cart on Sunday after it appeared that he suffered a serious ankle injury.

During the Chiefs’ game against the Green Bay Packers, Cook was injured while attempting to tackle Green Bay’s AJ Dillon, the New York Post reported.

Video seems to show that Cook was going low to try and tangle up Dillon’s legs, but the collision between the two sent Cook backward, causing his left foot to twist awkwardly.

The injury caused Cook to roll on the field in pain.

Chiefs player Cook with an injury as his foot goes under him. #KCvsGB pic.twitter.com/I8fCJm4UK0 — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) December 4, 2023

The player was eventually carted off the field.

The #Chiefs got some positive news on S Bryan Cook's gruesome-looking ankle injury. It wasn't as bad as it looked, and man, it looked bad (graphic image in the thread below). 🔗🔽 pic.twitter.com/b72VD8LFPM — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) December 4, 2023

Cook has only been with the team since the 2022 NFL Draft, but he was handed a starter role this season and has made 35 tackles, one interception, two pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries.

Cook was not the only one to leave the game a little worse for wear. Linebacker Drue Tranquill, left tackle Donovan Smith, and Justin Reid also suffered injuries Sunday.

With the injuries piling up, the Chief lost the game to the Packers 19-27.

