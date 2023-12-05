REPORT: Fan in His 30s Dies at Sacramento Kings Game

A young fan reported to be “in his 30s” died inside the stadium at the Sacramento Kings-New Orleans Pelicans game on Monday night.

The tragedy occurred during the first quarter of the NBA contest at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The man received medical attention, but to no avail.

A general view of the Sacramento Kings playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Golden 1 Center on March 27, 2023, in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“EMS immediately responded and administered CPR,” the Kings said in a statement. “Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful, and the guest passed away.

“The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones.”

“As a team, we give our condolences to the passing,” said Kings forward Keegan Murray, who was informed of the incident involving the fan during the game. “Obviously, I want to tell all of our guys that. Hopefully, the family is being taken care of.”

Keegan Murray, #13 of the Sacramento Kings, controls the ball against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on February 06, 2023, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Kings lost the game 127-117.

