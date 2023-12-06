Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Vows to Not Hire MIT, Penn, and Harvard Grads, After Refusal to Say Calls for Genocide Violate Codes of Conduct

Dave Portnoy has essentially hung a banner on the front door of Barstool Sports: Harvard, Penn, and MIT grads need not apply.

On Tuesday, university presidents from Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania all categorically refused to characterize calls for the genocide of Jews and Israelis as a violation of their school’s code of conduct or even as bullying or harassment.

“This video has made me so irate I need to make sure as many people see it as possible,” the 46-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“The Deans of 3 supposedly prestigious Universities in the United States somehow refusing to condemn students calling for the Genocide of Jews on campus. AKA – the murder of all Jews. Newsflash that is calling for the murder of myself, my parents and my entire family. And these ‘leaders’ refuse to condemn this as hate speech on their campuses?

“This isn’t debating whether there should be a cease fire or discussing the future of Israel and Palestine in the Middle East. This is calling for the MURDER OF ALL JEWS everywhere and these absolute coward school administrators refuse to condemn it.”

“At this rate we’re 1 step away from the Ivy Leagues offering courses on how 9/11 was actually the Jews (sic) fault,” Portnoy asserted.

One of the most insane video from the US since the war started… Presidents of the University of Pennsylvania @Penn & @Harvard smilingly say that calling for genocide of Jews isn’t necessarily against their code against harassment & bullying on campus pic.twitter.com/ehDTZ0T7NF — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 5, 2023

“Not that this will make a huge difference but moving forward I will not hire any student who graduates from any of these schools until these Deans step down,” Portnoy wrote. The Barstool president even said he would not make an exception even for Jewish students from those schools.