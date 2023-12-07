Seahawks’ Jamal Adams Doubles Down on Mocking Reporter’s Wife: ‘The Ultimate Goal Was to Get at Him’

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams offered no apologies Wednesday for attacking the looks of the wife of a New York reporter after the reporter criticized Adams’ work on the field.

Last week, reporter Connor Hughes of New York sports network SNYtv took to X when Adams was unable to stop the Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson after Dallas QB Dak Prescott tossed a short touchdown pass to him during their 41-35 win over the Seahawks. In his X post, Hughes simply wrote “Yikes” over a video of the scoring play.

As it happens, Adams was quite unhappy with the “Yikes” comment. After the game, Adams sought out a photo of the reporter’s wife and posted his own X post captioned, “Yikes,” along with the photo of Hughes’s wife.

Adams’ classless move sent many X users to their accounts to blast the petulant player for his untoward attack on the woman.

This is actually gross..#Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams is attacking a reporter's family because he shared a highlight of him getting beat for a TD by the #Cowboys This crosses a line – Connor didn't go after Adams in any kind of personal way or even said something overly… https://t.co/XCe1C9SG5P pic.twitter.com/1fc26UzHwW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 1, 2023

But instead of backing down and apologizing for attacking a reporter’s family, on Wednesday, Adams doubled down on his assault, Fox News reported.

“When others go low, I go lower…” the defiant Adams told reporters.” “You can sit there and have regret. But I don’t live that way in my life.”

“It’s always the athlete that crossed the line when he responds. But at the end of the day, disrespect is disrespect, however you want to take it,” he continued. “So, I responded. I knew when I did hit that tweet I wasn’t in it to win it. At the end of the day, it was to get him to understand, ‘Leave me the hell alone.’”

Adams claimed that Hughes has been after him since he was a rookie and that they “never liked each other.”

“He responded to something that was uncalled for that he didn’t need to speak on. And, honestly, I’ve been letting him slide for too long, and I just got fed up with it. I did what I did. I hate that I had to bring her into the situation, but at the end of the day, the ultimate goal was to get at him,” Adams exclaimed.

“He’s always said some smart things toward my play if I do make a mistake. And I just got fed up with it, bro. This was the end of it. And I knew, this only thing right here, I was going to Tweet was going to hurt him. Anything else I said wouldn’t have hurt him. But he got my point. And he knows not to continue to mess with me,” the player concluded.

Whether Adams’ attack on Hughes’ wife will deter the reporter from talking about the player again remains to be seen. But somehow, it doesn’t seem likely to be all that much of a deterrence.

