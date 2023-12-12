Al Michaels Unexpectedly Excluded from NBC’s NFL Playoff Coverage

of 'XXX' speaks onstage during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 9, 2018 in Pasadena, California.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Al Michaels has called many NFL postseason games, but he won’t be calling any this year.

According to a report from New York Post media reporter Andrew Marchand, NBC Sports VP Greg Hughes confirmed that of the four playoff games NBC is slated to cover, Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will call three of them. The fourth game will be covered by Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge.

As recently as early November, Michaels seemed certain that he would be working the postseason. In an interview with the New York Post, the longtime broadcaster seemed incredulous at the idea that he may not be on the call for the playoffs.

Al Michaels, NBC Sports Sunday Night Football announcer, looks on from the sideline before a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh...

Al Michaels, NBC Sports Sunday Night Football announcer, looks on from the sideline before a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 2, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Chiefs 43-14. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

“It’s in my deal,” Michaels said. “Where are you hearing that from? That’s part of my deal. Are you hearing something that I’m not hearing?”

Michaels did not respond to the Post’s request for comment.

Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels in the Amazon Prime TNF broadcast booth prior to an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago...

Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels in the Amazon Prime TNF broadcast booth prior to an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 9, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

“Michaels called last year’s incredible Jaguars comeback win over the Chargers, but he and analyst Tony Dungy were widely panned for a perceived lack of enthusiasm,” Marchand reports.

Al Michaels currently mans the booth for Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football alongside Kirk Herbstreit.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.