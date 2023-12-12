Al Michaels Unexpectedly Excluded from NBC’s NFL Playoff Coverage

Al Michaels has called many NFL postseason games, but he won’t be calling any this year.

According to a report from New York Post media reporter Andrew Marchand, NBC Sports VP Greg Hughes confirmed that of the four playoff games NBC is slated to cover, Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will call three of them. The fourth game will be covered by Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge.

As recently as early November, Michaels seemed certain that he would be working the postseason. In an interview with the New York Post, the longtime broadcaster seemed incredulous at the idea that he may not be on the call for the playoffs.

“It’s in my deal,” Michaels said. “Where are you hearing that from? That’s part of my deal. Are you hearing something that I’m not hearing?”

Michaels did not respond to the Post’s request for comment.

“Michaels called last year’s incredible Jaguars comeback win over the Chargers, but he and analyst Tony Dungy were widely panned for a perceived lack of enthusiasm,” Marchand reports.

Al Michaels currently mans the booth for Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football alongside Kirk Herbstreit.