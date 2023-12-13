WATCH: Warriors Forward Draymond Green Ejected for Striking Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected from Tuesday’s game for hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic across the side of his head.

Green initially had his back to Nurkic but swung all the way around with his right arm flailing, socking the Suns player in the head and knocking him to the floor. Green was ejected for the 19th time in his career.

As a result of the contact, officials hit Green with a “Flagrant 2” violation, which means an automatic ejection.

Draymond Green has been ejected from tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/Tr8ysRIFUq — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 13, 2023

After the game, Green apologized to Nurkic and said he didn’t intend to clock the Suns player.

“[Nurkic] was pulling my hip, and I was swinging away to sell the call and made contact with him,” Green said, according to CBS News. “As you know, I’m not one to apologize for things I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf. I didn’t intend to hit him… A replay is never gonna look good, but I know my intentions and my intentions were to sell the call. I also don’t think I’m an accurate enough puncher to do a full 360 and connect with someone. It’s unfortunate.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr insisted that Green needs to learn better to keep his cool.

“We need him,” Kerr said after the game. “We need Draymond. But he knows that we’ve talked to him. He’s got to find a way to keep his poise and be out there for his teammates… if we’re gonna be a really good team, we need him.”

Kerr states Draymond has to "find a way to keep his poise" because the Warriors need him to be a "really good team" pic.twitter.com/Ar5DFodHhX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 13, 2023

For his part, Nurkic blasted Green as out of control.

“What’s going on with him?” Nurkic exclaimed. “I don’t know. Personally, I feel like that brother needs help. I’m glad he didn’t try to choke me. At the same time, it ain’t nothing to do with basketball.”

It is a good question. Only a month ago, Green was ejected for engaging in a brawl on the court and putting Minnesota Timberwolves player Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

Green was “unrepentant” for the attack and was suspended for five games after that incident.

A few days before, he was ejected for pushing Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell out of bounds.

