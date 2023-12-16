Kadarius Toney Blames Refs for Why He Was Offsides: ‘The Ref’s Gotta Job to Let Me Know’

If you were sitting around waiting for Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney to accept responsibility for being offsides and costing his team a chance to win a football game, I hope you don’t mind continuing to wait.

To remind those living in a cave, Toney was called offsides during last Sunday’s game against the Bills. On the play in question, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught a pass from Pat Mahomes and took off down the field. He then lateraled the ball to Toney, who ran it in for a touchdown. However, what would have surely gone down as one of the most spectacular plays in NFL history was nullified because Toney lined up offsides.

Several days later, Toney was no closer to taking responsibility for his penalty than he was on Sunday. In fact, he directly blames the officials for costing his team the game.

“Whether it was, an inch, two inches, whatever in front of the ball, the referee got a job to let me know,” Toney told reporters. “He didn’t make no effort. You watch the video. He didn’t make no effort to say anything about no alignment. So apparently, he wanted to do that regardless. But like I said, we’re just going back to the details and just make sure we fine print everything.”

Toney also says the NFL officials lied about telling him he had been warned.

“Then they came back and lied and said they gave me a warning, which I never talked to a ref,” Toney said.

However, Cheffers also said something else. He said the referees are not obligated to warn players that they’re offsides. Translation: The referees most certainly do not “got a job” to let Toney know when he’s offsides. Toney has a job not to be offside.

Referees have, for a long time, let receivers know whether they are offsides. However, it is customary for the receiver to check with the referee first and ask whether he’s lined up properly. There is no video evidence that Toney asked for this clarification before the play.

And as can be seen in this picture, Toney was definitely offsides.

Are Mahomes and the Chiefs saying this wasn’t offsides? If this isn’t off sides I don’t know what is. pic.twitter.com/kjI22Y5pyS — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) December 11, 2023

“Unfortunately, they took back the greatest play the greatest tight end that played the game did,” Toney said. “Just a great play taken back by the greatest tight end.”

No, Kadarius. You took back the great play.