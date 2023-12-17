Tiger Woods Teams with Daughter Sam as Caddy for First Time at PNC Championship

Golf great Tiger Woods was proud to be officially working with both his children at this year’s PNC Championship. Not only did he team with his son, Charlie, for the game, but he also welcomed his daughter, Sam, as his caddy for the very first time.

Woods has teamed with his son for the tournament before, but this year, 14-year-old Charlie is now playing from the men’s tees and playing right alongside his famed GOAT dad, according to Today.

Charlie first played with his dad at the PNC back in 2020. And while they have never won the event as a team, they currently stand in 11th place after the Dec. 16 round.

The PGA Tour shared a pair of photos showing how quickly Charlie is growing up.

But that was not all. Tiger was also thrilled to have his 16-year-old daughter, Sam, with him on the course, acting as his caddy in an official PTA Tour-sponsored game for the first time.

Video shared by the PGA Tour of the father and daughter pair shows Sam dutifully attending to her father’s gold bag and helping him choose clubs.

The PGA Tour also shared a video of Tiger and Sam entering the venue, Sam with her father’s bag slung over her shoulder.

Tiger added, “For me to have both my kids inside the ropes like this and participating and playing and being part of the game of golf like this, it couldn’t have been more special for me. And I know that we do this a lot at home, needle each other, and have a great time. But it was more special to do it in a tournament like this.”

