Rays Star Wander Franco Missing After Police Conduct Two Raids over Child Sex Allegations

Police in the Dominican Republic conducted two home raids in search of Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco over allegations of sex with minors, only to turn up empty-handed.

“The Santo Domingo Prosecutor’s Office for Children and Adolescents carried out two raids this Tuesday at homes in Baní, Peravia province, in search of the Dominican Major League baseball player, Wander Franco,” reported the Spanish news outlet Listin Diario.

Authorities indicated that they were investigating allegations of Franco having a relationship with a young girl from Puerta Plata.

“Around 3:00 in the afternoon, police vehicles and the Santo Domingo Children’s Attorney’s Office were observed arriving at Franco’s maternal home in the community of Palo Blanco, in Baní,” it noted. “Then, they went to the home of the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop in Villa Real, but the Banilejo player was not found in any of these residences.”

Major League Baseball (MLB) put Franco on administrative league this past season after Dominican authorities began investigating the accusations. MLB launched its subsequent investigation as a result.

“We support Major League Baseball’s decision to place Wander Franco on Administration Leave,” the Rays said at the time. “The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to upholding high standards of integrity both on and off the field. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and supporters as this process unfolds. We will have no further statements on this matter until MLB completes its process.”

According to Fox News, the allegations “were made public earlier that month following social media posts, but the first complaint was filed in July.”

Franco has publicly denied the allegations.

