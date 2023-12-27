Sage Steele Says ESPN Demanded She Stop Posting About Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas

Former ESPN commentator Sage Steele is alleging that her bosses demanded that she stop talking and posting social media posts about infamous transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in 2022.

Thomas became infamous after the University of Pennsylvania allowed him to join the women’s swim team, and he went from an unremarkable male swimmer to suddenly becoming one of the stars of the UPenn female swim team.

Steele was not a supporter of UPenn’s decision to allow the male-born Thomas to compete as a female and, along with former ESPN personality Sam Ponder, repeatedly spoke out against Thomas.

This week, appearing on Riley Gaines’ podcast, “Gaines for Girls,” Steele is blasting ESPN for trying to shut her down over the Thomas story.

“I was asked to stop tweeting about it. I was asked to stop doing anything saying anything about it on social media because I was offending others at the company. I made sure I sent up another tweet that night after I received that email because, like, no,” Steele said.

“And it’s, let’s stop living in this lie. And once again, oh, you’re going to you’re to silence me and Sam. She was told the same thing for this issue, but they were going to let everybody else talk about all these other things that are not even related to sports on our sports programming,” she added.

“I already had the lawsuit going. I didn’t know what how it was going to end. But I literally said this is the hill I will die on 100 percent because it’s facts,” Steele explained.

“This is not even my opinion about a vaccine mandate or whatever, these are facts. This is science, this is biology. This is all of the things. Come at me. Tell me I’m wrong. Tell me to stop supporting women. Go ahead, tell me,” she concluded.

Steele left ESPN this year after repeatedly being silenced by the network.

