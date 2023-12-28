Chiefs Legend Calls Out Pat Mahomes, Travis Kelce on Sideline Outbursts: ‘Acting Like Spoiled Little Brats’

Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer Dante Hall took aim at Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for “acting like spoiled little brats” with their recent outbursts as the Super Bowl-inning team’s season continues to flame out.

Appearing on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Wednesday, the former Chiefs wide receiver, who was ranked the 10th greatest return specialist in NFL history on NFL Network’s NFL Top 10 Return Aces, was asked if he had any advice for his old team.

Hall had several suggestions, especially for QB Mahomes, to “fall in love with the mundane” and to stop trying to make every pass a big play, Fox News reported.

But he also focused on the behavior he had seen from both Mahomes and Travis Kelce. And what he is seeing he doesn’t like.

“And the last thing, I’ll end on this: body language is everything,” Hall said.

“When you are screaming and yelling at your players, that permeates negatively. What you have had in the first five years, that poker face, we know we’re gonna win this in the end, that permeates positively. Get back to being positive and not much… agh on the sideline with your guys,” Hall continued.

“It’s like my little kids running around here on Christmas Day,” Hall insisted. “We got you a Christmas tree filled with presents, and you’re acting like spoiled little brats. These guys know I love them.

“So, as a friend, as a brother, I had to call ya out. This is not a good look. I’m watching the game with my kids. My daughter loves Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and you’re acting like that? C’mon, guys! Be better, and I think the team will be better,” he urged.

Mahomes was seen a few weeks ago going crazy over a call refs made that erased what would have been a winning touchdown because Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney was offsides.

Kelce was also seen in a temper tantrum only days ago when he threw his helmet at a water cooler during a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston