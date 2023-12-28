Riley Gaines Urges Ohio Governor to Sign Ban on Transgender Surgery for Minors

Former NCAA swimming champion turned women’s sports activist Riley Gaines is urging the Republican Gov. of Ohio, Mike DeWine, to sign a bill into law that would ban transgender surgeries for children.

“Governor DeWine of Ohio has had the SAFE Act (protects women’s sports & child mutilation) on his desk to sign into effect since the 15th,” Gaines wrote Wednesday.

“He hasn’t signed it yet. He has two more days to sign before it becomes law without his signature. Why the hesitation, @GovMikeDeWine?”

DeWine seems to be avoiding talking much about this bill. Still, right after the state legislature passed it and sent it to his desk to sign, he said that the issue was “contentious.” He added, “Other states have dealt with this issue as well, but ultimately, my decision will be based on one thing – and that is what I think is in the best interest of the children that will be impacted by this law.”

Even if he doesn’t sign it, the Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act (HB 444) automatically becomes law by Saturday.

Whether he signs it or not is immaterial to the law, but if he does not, that is a statement in and of itself.

The law would stop doctors and hospitals from prescribing so-called “gender-affirming” drugs and would ban radical sex reassignment surgeries on minors. Another portion of the bill prevents male-born transgender athletes from participating in women’s and girl’s sports in the state.

To date, 22 states have some level of prohibition on transition-related treatments for minors. Many are being challenged in court.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston