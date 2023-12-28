Kansas City is still in love with Taylor Swift as the city’s latest display of affection has popped up at the Kansas City International Airport, where the pop star is currently featured on a large gingerbread stadium display.

The Delta Sky Club employees on concourse B put together a display mixing Christmas with sports and added a little Swiftiness for spice, Fox News reported.

The employees made a large replica of the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium entirely out of gingerbread, with red, green, and white icing and candy cane pylons.

But there was also something special about the little representation of the jumbotron. A giant image of the pop singer wearing her Chiefs shirt was on the screen.

Employees told the media that the gingerbread stadium was spearheaded by one of the Sky Club’s managers.

“The gingerbread Arrowhead Stadium, created by one of our managers, is beyond our ‘Wildest Dreams,'” said Delta Sky Club spokesperson Lea Huggins.

“We know ‘All Too Well’ the hours of work that went into it, and we hope it spreads joy for our customers this holiday season,” Huggins added, referencing Swift’s song titles.

Huggins noted that the display has become a hit with airport passengers, and many have stopped by to take photos of the homage to the NFL team and Swift.

Of course, Kansas City has had no end of moments with Taylor Swift as she has returned to the city repeatedly to sit in a suite to watch the Chiefs play since she first began to date Chiefs star Travis Kelce in Sept.

Her latest appearance was on Christmas Day, though the game itself wasn’t very joyous for the Chiefs, who lost to the Raiders 20-14.

