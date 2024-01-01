ESPN Writer Claims California Store Racially Profiled Him

Marc Spears, a writer for ESPN and co-host of The Conversations Project on Hulu, has claimed that a California store racially profiled him and a group of friends this past weekend.

“My friends and I, all African-American, were racially profiled at a store in Healdsburg called @antheminteriors [Anthem Interiors] by the two employees,” Spears posted on Instagram Sunday.

“When things like that happen, I get angry inside and feel pressure to buy something expensive to prove my worth, and they’re wrong,” he continued. “After refraining from the urge, I tried to give the lady that worked there the benefit of the doubt by asking if she knew where the nearest bathroom was.”

Spears then claimed that the woman directed him to use the bathroom at the police department across the street.

“She suggested that I go to the @healdsburgpolicedepartment across the street to use their facilities. Confused, I asked her why would I go to the bathroom at a police station? Her response was that it will be OK they won’t arrest you. I immediately departed and found a bathroom at a very friendly wine bar across the street called @liocowineco.”

Spears said that he still loves the city of Healdsburg and will return despite the alleged incident.

“Thanks to the ones that show love, not ignorance and racism,” he concluded.

Janelle Loevner reportedly contacted Spears and personally apologized for the alleged incident. According to Fox News, Spears accepted the apology, which he found “sincere.”

“I worked really long and hard to build a solid business. I care deeply about the community, my employees, about all of it — so for this to happen, it’s just devastating,” the owner allegedly told Spears.

“It’s just a perfect storm of unfortunate circumstances. I don’t think it was a racist one, but I’m not in Marc’s shoes — I didn’t grow up as a Black man in America,” she said.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Exemplum: Why a Christian Thriller Made for $10,000 is Better Than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge of The Stream. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.