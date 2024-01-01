WATCH: Packers’ Aaron Jones Tried to Break Up Fight After Vikings Game, Got Punched by Teammate

Let no deed go unpunished, is the saying. That certainly applies to Packers running back Aaron Jones in the moments following Green Bay’s victory over Minnesota.

As players exchanged handshakes and jerseys after Green Bay’s 33-10 win over Minnesota, one not-so-friendly exchange occurred between Minnesota’s Andrew Booth Jr. and several Packers players. As Aaron Jones noticed the scuffle and moved over to break it up, he got hit in the face by one of his own teammates.

Jones explained exactly what went down after the game.

“We were walking out to shake hands, and I see one of players having an interaction with a Vikings player who just finished playing, and they get in each other’s faces going at it and started shoving, so I started deescalating, move them to the sideline and were good after that.”

In any event, things worked out for the Packers.

Green Bay kept their playoff hopes alive and advanced to 8-8. Green Bay will clinch a Wild Card spot if the Packers take care of business against the Bears next Sunday.