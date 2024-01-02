WATCH: Michigan Players Troll Alabama with ‘Luv the Tide’ Video After Rose Bowl Win

After the Michigan Wolverines won the Rose Bowl in overtime on Monday, the players filmed a short skit in the locker room to troll the Tide, basing their trolling on a skit by social media influencer Druski.

Earlier in the season, Druski filmed a group of raucous Alabama fans saying how they “love America” and that they “don’t give a piss about nothing but the Tide, baby!” But after nixing the Tide from the playoffs, a group of Michigan players recreated Druski’s homage to the Tide.

The Wolverines beat Alabama with a fourth-down stop in overtime, ending the game with 27 to the Tide’s 20 on Monday.

Michigan wide receivers Roman Wilson, Logan Forbes, and Fredrick Moore joined together to “thank” the Tide for losing, according to Fox News.

Michigan trolled Bama after Rose Bowl with Druski’s viral skit 🍿 (via @Trilllroman, @druski) pic.twitter.com/DkChcX6j3w — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 2, 2024

“Everything that we went through this entire year made us unbreakable, and in the biggest moments, we were going to show up,” quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who was named the Offensive Player of the Game, said after the game.

Despite the many pressures on coach Jim Harbaugh and the scrutiny the Wolverines football program faced this year, the coach said he thinks his team will take the national title.

“If ever a game was going to be won up front, it was going to be won with toughness and physicality,” Harbaugh said. “Our guys were just there in rhythm and got it done. Epic game. Epic game. The stick-togetherness — I guess what people don’t know, how could they know what the togetherness is like? There’s just nothing that can separate these guys.”

Harbaugh received a three-game suspension as the regular season came to an end based on a far-reaching sign-stealing controversy.

