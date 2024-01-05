‘I Went to Jail for Stealing £1.3 Million to Gamble Away’: Father Shares Story After Being Lured by ‘Free Bet’ Ad During World Cup

A father who went to jail for stealing more than £1 million from his company to gamble on sports is sharing his story to encourage gambling addicts to seek help.

Andy May, a finance manager living in rural Norfolk, told the BBC that after gambling away the deposit for his family’s first house, he did not gamble again for seven years. However, after seeing a “free bet” advertisement during the 2014 World Cup, May began gambling again with disastrous results.

The father of two began gambling so excessively that he used his company credit card to bet £1.3 million, an offense that landed him in prison. Now, after serving two years behind bars, May is working with GambleAware to spread his message about the dangerously addictive nature of gambling “with the hope of trying to persuade others to act differently.”

“I was betting on anything that I could,” May told the BBC:From the number of corners in a game to yellow cards, usually online on my phone or my laptop in the office. No amount of money would have been enough. I used to come home at lunch so I could grab the bills and did the same at work. I started to pay my own personal credit card off with the company’s bank account. Over the period of four and a half years, I stole more than £1.3 million from my employer. Everything was out of control. The only thing I was thinking about was gambling. I was stealing money left, right, and center. I finally got caught at work in the summer of 2019, and it was almost a relief when I was fired. But I lied to my family and said I’d fallen out with my boss, and within a fortnight, I’d found a new job.