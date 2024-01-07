Texas Tech Guard Pop Isaacs Accused of Assaulting Teen Girl in the Bahamas

Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs is being accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl during a team trip to the Bahamas, according to reports.

A civil lawsuit filed in Lubbock County District Court by the teen and her family alleges that Issacs took advantage of the girl, who was drunk at the time.

The girl, who was reportedly 17, apparently can’t claim statutory rape since the alleged incident occurred in the Bahamas, where the age of consent is 16.

The lawsuit claims that the girl was too drunk to give consent and Issacs “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly engaged in unconsented physical, offensive and sexual contact,” the Athletic reported.

The lawsuit also alleges that a team booster paid for the alcohol served in the room where the assault supposedly happened.

The Red Raiders were in the Bahamas to play at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island when the incident allegedly occurred on Nov. 25, 2023.

The filing also alleges that Issacs took the girl to another room, where he began to make advances. She supposedly tried to fight him off but was too drunk to be effective.

The girl’s parents say they alerted Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland about the event on Dec. 14, and McCasland then reported the claim to athletic director Kirby Hocutt. The team next reported the claims to the school’s Title IX office.

Texas Tech says it “will continue to follow its process until it is completed, regardless of the civil lawsuit.”

“Athletics reached out to the Title IX office on two occasions and was informed both times that based upon the information, Pop Isaacs remains in good standing, and there is no reason to withhold him from university activities, including basketball competition,” the school said in a statement.

The lawsuit is seeking one million dollars in damages.

Issacs has played in all 13 games this season, averaging 15.8 points and 3.4 assists per game. The team has earned an 11-3 season to date.

