WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Appears on Pat McAfee Show the Day After His Supposed Exit

On Wednesday, Pat McAfee declared that Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t appear on his show again for the duration of the NFL season. He even clapped and said he was happy about it.

However, on Thursday, Rodgers was right back on the show again.

McAfee seemingly canceled Rodgers on Wednesday after the QB returned to defend himself after a tumultuous week following his last appearance on the show, where he insinuated that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel could be on the client list of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Kimmel fired back at Rodgers and threatened a lawsuit if he continued to make such insinuations.

“There’s going to be a lot of people that are happy with that, myself included, to be honest,” McAfee said on Wednesday. “The way it ended, it got real loud.”

A lot of you are talking very wild about me and our progrum.. I assume you are very new to us. We are a sports show that tries to inform folks of what’s going on and have a good time with good vibes… Everyday. We do not bat 1000 but we feel as if we do make solid contact A… pic.twitter.com/h3befnizy9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 10, 2024

However, McAfee did stipulate that Rodgers would make additional appearances should “big events” occur. With Wednesday night bringing the retirement of Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Thursday morning bringing the mutual parting of ways between Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, McAfee had the perfect opportunity to get Rodgers back on the program.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the last human that Bill Belichick talked to on the field as the New England Patriots head coach, Aaron Rodgers,” McAfee said as he introduced Rodgers. The Jets defeated the Patriots on Sunday as Rodgers looked on from the sidelines.

The Jets QB explained why he wanted to make sure to talk to Belichick

“We played him in 2018 and 2022, and both times, he waited to make sure that he saw me after the game,” Rodgers said when speaking of Belichick. “I just thought that that was one of the classiest things ever, and I have so much respect for him doing that.”

Though Rodgers never played for Saban, he recalled interviewing with Saban in 2005 during the coach’s brief stint with Miami.

“The game is better, whether it’s college or pro, when those guys are in it,” Rodgers said.

With the NFL coaching moves underway and the playoffs about to kick off, the chances that Rodgers could make another unscheduled appearance on the show are high.