Rams Star Cooper Kupp Drops by with Free Meals for L.A. Sheriffs

The Los Angeles Rams may have their eye on the ball as they prepare for the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, but wide receiver Cooper Kupp wasn’t too busy to step up to support the L.A. Sheriff’s Department with a huge BBQ feast recently.

The 2022 Super Bowl champion reportedly showed up at the L.A. Sheriff’s Lost Hills station with a long table full of trays of food to feed the hungry lawmen and women, according to TMZ Sports.

He just wanted to thank the LEOs for all the hard work they do.

CLASS ACT: For the holiday season #Rams star Cooper Kupp stopped by the LA Sheriff's Department with a ton of food all paid for by him. Meat, sides, for the BBQ. Cooper wanted to thank the LASD for all they do. Kupp hung out, took photos and signed autographs 👏👏 (Via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/SxbOltyvqz — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 12, 2024

Kupp also didn’t just have the treat delivered. He signed autographs there and stood for photos with the officers and station employees.

The sheriffs are not the only ones Kupp has helped feed. The 2022 Super Bowl MVP, who has spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the Rams, also supplied 8,400 meals for food banks in 2020.

The Yakima, Washington, native also took aim at luxury fashion designer Balenciaga in 2022 and accused them of promoting BDSM with their outrageous and inappropriate ads featuring children dressed in sex bondage gear.

Kupp, who sat out the first four games of the season due to injury, will take the field on Jan. 14 as the Rams face the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card round of the NFL championships.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston