Rams Star Cooper Kupp Blasts Balenciaga for BDSM-Themed Ad Campaign

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp has taken aim at luxury fashion designer Balenciaga after the release of photos from a recent ad campaign by the company, which depicted children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage gear.

Kupp, perhaps the most notable member of the NFL community to criticize Balenciaga over the ad, wrote a statement calling for the company to be held “responsible” for the disturbing ads.

“To try to be a voice for our children, who rely on the protection of the men and women that were entrusted the responsibility of nurturing them and raising them up: please make yourself aware of the attack against our young ones by @balenciaga, and ensure that they are held responsible for it,” he wrote.

“For those of us in positions to create change in the way that companies manipulate people and advertise evil, please stand up!”

As Fox News reports, “An ad for the Balenciaga’s Adidas collaboration bag depicted the product on top of an office desk covered in documents. One page, mostly covered by the bag, contains text of the Supreme Court case United States v. Williams — a SCOTUS case concerning the distribution of child pornography.”

Balenciaga came under fire for a similar ad campaign that depicted children holding a teddy bear dressed in bondage.

Balenciaga has apologized for both ad campaigns. In addition, the influential fashion giant says they will pursue legal action against those who included the text regarding the pedophilia case in the picture.

Kupp, champion, and MVP of Super Bowl LVI, is currently nursing an ankle injury. It is hoped he can return before the end of the season.