Chiefs' Donovan Smith Accuses Bills of Shutting Off Their Hot Water After KC's Playoff Win

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Chiefs offensive tackle Donovan Smith is accusing the Buffalo Bills of cutting off the hot water supply in their locker room following KC’s 27-24 defeat of the Bills in Buffalo.

“Damn caught a L and they shut our hot water off… smh it’s all good we got that Dub today,” Smith wrote on X, adding the hashtag, “Chiefs Kingdom.”

Fans on X had fun with Smith’s accusation.

One indication of the saltiness of Bills fans that could be visually verified came toward the end of the game when the Buffalo faithful began pelting the Chiefs with snowballs.

The Bills have not yet publicly commented on the allegation.

Isiah Pacheco of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Donovan Smith after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter...

Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Donovan Smith #79 after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024, in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Chiefs punched their ticket to the AFC Championship game in Baltimore next weekend, where they will face the Ravens.

