Chiefs’ Donovan Smith Accuses Bills of Shutting Off Their Hot Water After KC’s Playoff Win

Chiefs offensive tackle Donovan Smith is accusing the Buffalo Bills of cutting off the hot water supply in their locker room following KC’s 27-24 defeat of the Bills in Buffalo.

“Damn caught a L and they shut our hot water off… smh it’s all good we got that Dub today,” Smith wrote on X, adding the hashtag, “Chiefs Kingdom.”

One indication of the saltiness of Bills fans that could be visually verified came toward the end of the game when the Buffalo faithful began pelting the Chiefs with snowballs.

The Bills have not yet publicly commented on the allegation.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs punched their ticket to the AFC Championship game in Baltimore next weekend, where they will face the Ravens.