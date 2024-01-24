Police Warn 5 Members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors Hockey Team to Surrender in Sex Assault Case

Police have urged five members of Canada’s World Junior Hockey team to turn themselves in after being accused of sexual assault in a case from 2018.

The players have not been identified in public. Still, five young men were apparently implicated by a woman only known publicly as “E.M.,” who alleged in 2022 that she was assaulted in a hotel room after the Hockey Canada gala event held in 2018. The team was at the event to celebrate their World Junior Ice Hockey Championship win, according to Fox News.

According to sources, the five team members have been asked to surrender themselves to the police in London, Ontario. Police, though, insist that no charges have been filed against the players.

Officials also refused to comment on the case.

“We are unable to provide an update at this time. When there is further information to share regarding this investigation, we will be in contact with media outlets,” the department said in a statement.

Fox News added that the case had been settled in 2022. The complaint at the time claimed that E.M. had consensual sex with one player that night.

However, afterward, the alleged victim said that seven other members of the team entered the room and began sexually assaulting her.

Despite the fact that the first case was settled, the police apparently opened a second investigation.

The whole situation surrounding the Junior hockey team resulted in serious consequences. The team lost sponsors, and the Canadian government even briefly cut funding. The board of directors also resigned, and a new president and CEO were appointed.

