An analysis of the hoopla that Taylor Swift has brought to the NFL finds that she has brought the league $331 million in enhanced brand value thanks to all the publicity and social media chatter she has generated with her romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

A look at the impact that Swift has had on the NFL over the last year by Front Office Sports reveals that she has created the “equivalent brand value of $331.5 million for the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL.”

The value was based on Swift’s “reach and impact,” according to Apex President Eric Smallwood, who looked at the coverage the team and the NFL received in connection with the pop megastar from Sept. 24 to Jan. 22.

The data in the report measured the impact of print, digital, radio, social media, and television highlights involving Swift since she attended her first game on September 24.

Through the regular season, Swift attended 12 of the Chiefs’ 18 games, with her first game being the Chiefs’ victory over the Chicago Bears played at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift also attended the team’s wild-card playoff game against the Dolphins, a game that perhaps not coincidentally set the U.S. live steaming record for a sporting event with its 23 million viewers.

Kelce also enjoyed a whopping 400 percent increase in sales of his gear, according to the New York Post.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is all in for a Swift/Kelce romance and said the coupling was “great” for the league.

“Listen, they’re happy,” Goodell said. “They seem to be enjoying their relationship. That’s great in and of itself. But it has connected more fans of Taylor’s and more fans of the NFL in some ways. To see that they have a connection, now they have a connection to our game and to Taylor.”

It has not been announced if Swift will attend the Super Bowl now that the Chiefs have secured their spot in the big game for the fourth time in the last five years.

However, if she does attend, she will have to make a long trip from Japan, where she is set to be on tour when the game is played next month.

