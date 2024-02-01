Ravens’ Mark Andrews Helps Save Women’s Life During In-Flight Emergency

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews made the biggest catch of his life Thursday when he helped provide critical aid to a woman going into a diabetic coma during a flight from Baltimore to Phoenix.

A passenger identifying himself as Andrew Springs posted the details of Andrews’ potentially life-saving actions on their Southwest flight.

“The doctor and nurse attending to her couldn’t find a strong pulse; her blood pressure was extremely low, and she required oxygen to breathe. It was genuinely scary,” Springs wrote. “A man in the aisle seat popped up, ‘Could it be her blood sugar? I have a diabetic testing kit.’ It was @Ravens TE Mark Andrews. Andrews instructed the medical professionals (equal citizen heroes in this story) on using his test kit. Eventually, her heart rate stabilized.”

A woman on my @southwest flight from Baltimore to Phoenix this morning had a mid-flight medical emergency. The doctor and nurse attending to her couldn’t find a strong pulse, her blood pressure was extremely low, and required oxygen to breathe. It was genuinely scary. (1/3) — Andrew Springs (@NaturalSprings) February 1, 2024

Springs added, “Paramedics met the flight as soon as we landed. Andrews deplaned quietly. No fanfare. As he has done his whole career, he stepped up in a huge moment when people needed him most. Watching complete strangers spring into action to help save someone’s life is truly amazing.”

The Ravens confirmed Springs’ report, and Mark Andrews himself commented on the incident.

“In addition to the fast-acting flight attendants, the real heroes are the nurse and doctor who also happened to be on the plane. Thankfully, they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed,” Andrews said.

The Ravens’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to end. But, thanks to Andrews’ efforts, this far more important story had a happy ending.