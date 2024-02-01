Toxicology Report Finds Cocaine, Other Drugs in Three Chiefs Fans Who Froze to Death

A toxicology report found cocaine and other illegal drugs were inside the three Kansas City Chiefs fans who froze to death outside a home last month.

The three friends were discovered outside the home of Jordan Willis’ Kansas City rental home last month, and authorities speculated that drug use may have been a contributing factor in their deaths. The toxicology report released on Thursday all but confirmed this. Per New York Post:

Harrington, 37, McGeeney, 36, and Johnson, 38, went to his home to watch the Kansas City Chiefs’ final regular season game on Jan. 7. Their bodies were found two days later when McGeeney’s worried fiancée broke into Willis’ property and saw one of them frozen in the yard. Willis — who was wearing underwear and holding a wine glass when police arrived — told officers that he had no idea his friends were dead outside and claimed to have been asleep for nearly two days.

An expert revealed to Fox News that the three friends likely passed out in the snow due to drug use before their bodies succumbed to the 30-degree frozen weather. Neighbors had also said the men arrived at the party with beer, indicating that they were likely intoxicated with alcohol on top of the other illegal drugs.

Willis, who survived the ordeal and has no memory of his friends being in his front yard, has reportedly checked himself into rehab.

Authorities have not indicated if any charges will be filed or if any charges apply to the tragic incident.

