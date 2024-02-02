USWNT Captain Lindsey Horan: American Soccer Fans ‘Aren’t Smart’

United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) captain Lindsey Horan said American soccer fans are stupid for not understanding the game.

Horan made her position known in an interview with The Athletic, saying that Europeans better understand the game.

“American soccer fans, most of them aren’t smart,” she said. “They don’t know the game. They don’t understand. [But] it’s getting better and better.”

Horan also blamed some of this ignorance on American commentators of the game.

“I’m going to piss off some people, but the game is growing in the U.S. People are more and more knowledgeable, but so much of the time, people take what the commentators say, right? My mom does it! My mom says, ‘Julie Foudy [a commentator and former USWNT midfielder] said you had such a good game!’ And I’m here just going, ‘I was f–king s— today,’” Horan said.

Horan has since been playing in Lyon, France, and she expressed appreciation for its popularity in the country.

“From what I’ve heard, people understand my game a little bit more, a sense of my football and the way I play,” Horan said. “It is the French culture. Everyone watches football. People know football.”

“You have to be amongst this team for a while to know what the fuck that takes. … It’s one of the most competitive national teams to be a part of,” she added.

