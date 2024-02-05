JUDGE: Pat Mahomes’ Father Able to Travel to Super Bowl Despite DWI Arrest

Patrick Mahomes Sr., father of Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, will be able to travel to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl despite his arrest for DWI in Texas Saturday night.

The decision to allow the elder Mahomes to go to the game was made by Judge James Meredith in Smith County, Texas, on Monday, TMZ Sports reports.

The judge’s decision comes with conditions, however. Mahomes Sr. will have to abstain from drugs and alcohol, he will have to have an interlock device placed on his vehicle, and he will be made to submit to random drug tests.

Mahomes Sr., 53, has been arrested for DWI in the past. In 2019, the former New York Met was arrested for DWI and sentenced to 40 days in jail. The elder Mahomes reportedly served his time on weekends, according to TMZ Sports.

“Mahomes Sr., according to court records, had his second DWI charge in 2018,” Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star wrote. “He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 days in county jail; the online log stated he served those on weekend days from February 2019 through February 2020.”

Mahomes was released on $10,000 bond.

According to Texas law, Mahomes faces a 2-10 year sentence since this is his third DWI offense.

The Chiefs and the 49ers will tangle in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.