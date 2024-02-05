Packers Respond to Fan Who Applied for Defensive Coordinator Position, Trashed Bears

The Packers hired Jeff Hafley to replace Joe Barry as the team’s defensive coordinator. However, while the job was still open, a Packers fan offered to coach the defense.

And the Packers actually responded to his application letter.

Dan McDermott of UnderdogFantasy announced on X Sunday night that his cousin had applied for the defensive coordinator position, and Packers CEO Mark Murphy responded.

“Thanks so much for your cover letter and resume regarding our Defensive Coordinator position,” Murphy wrote. “While your fantasy football experience is impressive, I regret to inform you that we have decided to go in a different direction.

“I hear the Bears have an opening – you look to be a perfect fit for them. Thanks again.”

https://twitter.com/dan_mcdermott12/status/1754241559409950818?s=20

Murphy’s touching response was errant in one respect: the Bears vacancy had been filled three days before, leaving McDermott’s cousin to have to look at other teams.

Hopefully, he will at least get an interview.

As for the man who actually will be the Packers’ new defensive coordinator, Hafley has had stints in both college and pro ball. He served as the head coach of the Boston College Eagles from 2020-2023. He also coached defensive backs in the NFL with the Bucs, Browns, and 49ers.

The Packers have been a publicly owned non-profit corporation for over 100 years, giving the fans a sense of true ownership of the team that fans of other franchises don’t have. Maybe that’s what compelled McDermott’s cousin to apply for the job. Maybe. But that unique arrangement between the team and town almost certainly compelled Mark Murphy to write a very nice reply.