Patrick Mahomes on Father’s Arrest: ‘It’s a Family Matter’

Kansas City Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes is keeping quiet about the DWI arrest of his father, Pat Mahomes Sr., which occurred only eight days before Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup.

Speaking to reporters on Super Bowl Opening Night, Mahomes made it clear that the discussion of his father’s third DWI arrest was not for public consumption.

“He’s doing good. I don’t really want to get into it too much, but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is,” Mahomes said. “It’s a family matter, so I’ll keep it to the family. That’s all I really have to say at this point.”

Mahomes Sr. was pulled over on Saturday night in Tyler. Texas. He was released on $10,000 bond.

This is not the first time he has been arrested for DWI. In 2019, the former New York Met was arrested for DWI and sentenced to 40 days in jail. The elder Mahomes reportedly served his time on weekends, according to TMZ Sports.

“Mahomes Sr., according to court records, had his second DWI charge in 2018,” Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star wrote. “He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 days in county jail; the online log stated he served those on weekend days from February 2019 through February 2020.”

Given that this is the elder Mahomes’ third DWI arrest, he could face 2-10 years in prison under Texas law.

On Monday, Judge James Meridith informed Mahomes Sr. that he would be allowed to travel to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl despite the arrest.

The judge’s decision comes with conditions, however. Mahomes Sr. will have to abstain from drugs and alcohol, he will have to have an interlock device placed on his vehicle, and he will be made to submit to random drug tests.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mahomes Sr. was found driving with an open container after being pulled over for an expired tag.

The Chiefs and the 49ers will tangle in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.