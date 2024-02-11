All the Best Travis Kelce Memes from Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce became a viral sensation during the Super Bowl on Sunday when the internet lit up with memes of him yelling into the ear of KC head coach Andy Reid.

The moment occurred during the first half of the game after the San Francisco 49ers secured the lead and put up a strong fight against the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Though the exact content of Kelce’s rage remains unknown, the internet has had a field day of filling the blank in for themselves.

“We’re losing, coach! She’s gonna write a song about me! She’s gonna write a song about all of us!!!!!” 😇 (https://t.co/IBLIZ0rF9x) pic.twitter.com/KTEBE1Ix7t — Father V (@father_rmv) February 12, 2024

"Hold on hold on hold on. Her sister was a witch right? And what was her sister? A princess, the wicked witch of the east bro. You're gonna look at me and you're gonna tell me that I'm wrong? Am I wrong? She wore a crown and she came down in a bubble, Doug. Grow up bro, grow up." pic.twitter.com/VMJw8QlR7b — Danny (@recordsANDradio) February 12, 2024

"Zero Emmys! Better Call Saul won ZERO Emmys!" pic.twitter.com/gepo0pOuNy — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) February 12, 2024

"You were supposed to remind me to cancel that Peacock trial!" pic.twitter.com/6TD6D3F0Iz — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) February 12, 2024

SHE WEAR SHORT SKIRTS I WEAR TSHIRTS SHES CHEER CAPTAIN AND IM ON DA BLEACHERS pic.twitter.com/b5rImXLD6x — chris kreider respecter (@jonmoxIeys) February 12, 2024

Andy Reid looking at the play sheet Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/R8V7qenPe1 — Ced (@Ced_Byke) February 12, 2024

"TAYLOR SAYS I HAVE TO START STICKING UP FOR MYSELF AT WORK MORE!!" pic.twitter.com/KafekXErS2 — Jayroo (@jayroo69) February 12, 2024

THE SPEC SCRIPT FOR 10 CLOVERFIELD LANE WAS CALLED THE CELLAR AND HAD A PERFECT FUCKING ENDING BUT THEY JUST HAD TO TIE IT TO IP AND ADD THE NAME CLOVERFIELD AND IN TURN PUT 10 MINUTES OF SYFY CHANNEL LEVEL ALIENS AT THE END AND ITS STILL GREAT BUT WOULD HAVE BEEN PERFECT pic.twitter.com/Pz747eXAr7 — Luke Barnett 👨🏻‍🍼 (@LukeBarnett) February 12, 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs went on to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25 to 22 during an impressive overtime drive.