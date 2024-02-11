All the Best Travis Kelce Memes from Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce became a viral sensation during the Super Bowl on Sunday when the internet lit up with memes of him yelling into the ear of KC head coach Andy Reid.

The moment occurred during the first half of the game after the San Francisco 49ers secured the lead and put up a strong fight against the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Though the exact content of Kelce’s rage remains unknown, the internet has had a field day of filling the blank in for themselves.

The Kansas City Chiefs went on to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25 to 22 during an impressive overtime drive.

