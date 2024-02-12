Andy Reid Credited Travis Kelce for Controlling His Temper Before Super Bowl Outburst

Andy Reid thought Travis Kelce had gotten his notorious temper under control and even complimented him for doing so. Then, on Super Bowl Sunday, Reid found out in dramatic fashion that Kelce had most definitely not fixed his anger problem.

A video of Kelce slamming into a shocked Andy Reid following a Kansas City turnover.

However, ironically, in an interview with CBBS’ Bill Cowher, Reid credited Kelce for controlling his temper.

“The player’s always been really good,” Reid told Cowher before Kansas City’s 25-22 win in the Super Bowl. “Now, he had a temper, so on the field, he would go off and do some crazy things. He was a challenge early, but he’s grown up right before our eyes.

“He’s always had that heart, that soft heart, but he had to just grow out of the other stuff.”

Will Super Bowl LVIII be Andy Reid’s final game?

Reid chalked up Kelce’s extreme sideline behavior as coinciding with his “intense” nature.

“He came out of nowhere,” Reid told NBC Sports after the game. “But that’s him. He’s wound up so tight. He says, ‘Don’t count me out! I’m good! I can do this!’ I love that intensity. It radiates.”

Reid himself radiated a few inches to his right after Kelce slammed into him in a fit of rage.

Kelce got his wish, however. He had only one catch at the time of his sideline meltdown late in the first half but finished as Kansas City’s leading receiver with nine catches and 93 yards.