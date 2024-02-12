A fight broke out between Kansas City Chiefs fans and San Francisco 49ers fans at a Las Vegas casino following the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime Super Bowl LVIII victory.

The violent brawl involved four men, donning gear from the opposing teams, attacking each other in shocking video footage that has gone viral online.

Niners fans are already fighting in the casinos pic.twitter.com/l252zHOGvh — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) February 12, 2024

At one point in the video, one man is holding another in a headlock. The trapped man is being sucker-punched by another while a fourth man attempts to stop the double team.

While it is unclear what words led up to the altercation, it started “just seconds after the final whistle blew,” the New York Post reported.

Tensions appeared to run high with San Francisco fans nationwide following their loss, as multiple videos of Super Bowl celebrations going horribly wrong also gained traction on social media.

One clip, which has already garnered more than 200,000 views on X, shows an angry man violently destroying a television at a watch party in front of horrified onlookers.

The man, called “Carlos” in the clip, sports a 49ers #85 jersey as he shatters the TV screen with a folding chair. He then slams it into the ground and stomps on it.

Let’s check in on 49ers fans this morning.. pic.twitter.com/M2pR40ydlX — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 12, 2024

The video shows multiple children entering the frame to follow suit by jumping on the dead TV.

Another backyard watch party ended in disaster when yet another angry 49ers fan destroyed his TV with a bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey.

“No!” partygoers can be heard screaming as the man cracks the flatscreen with the heavy liquor bottle.

The uploader of the TikTok, which has garnered nearly two million views in 12 hours, received a thoughtful suggestion on how to enjoy Super Bowl LIX: “Next year definitely get a projector.”