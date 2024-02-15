LSU Running Back Trey Holly Charged with Attempted Murder

LSU running back Trey Holly has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after he turned himself in to police on Thursday.

“The LSU football player was one of three arrests connected to the Feb. 9 shooting in Farmerville, where a man was shot once in his lower leg, and a woman was left in critical condition after she was shot three times,” noted the New York Post. “Authorities concluded that three people fired multiple rounds after an early altercation.”

Police expect more arrests to unfold in relation to the incident. Holly faces one count of aggravated criminal damage to property and one count of illegal use of a weapon. He is being held on $512,000 bond.

He’s being held on a $512,000 bond. Gates said that Holly turned himself in today, one of three arrests today tied to a shooting on Feb. 9. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 15, 2024

The LSU football program has suspended Holly indefinitely, which the school confirmed in an announcement on Thursday.

“We are aware that a student-athlete has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Union Parish,” the statement read. “This student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies,” it said. “Out of respect for the judicial process, we will have no further comment.”

Holly joined LSU as a four-star recruit and rushed 11 times for 110 yards and one touchdown during the 2023 season.